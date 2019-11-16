Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.42. 263,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,419. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $71.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 62.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $2,304,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 276.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 18.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 605,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,505,000 after buying an additional 93,236 shares during the period. 18.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

