Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €45.00 ($52.33) price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.83 ($55.62).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €37.60 ($43.72) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a fifty-two week high of €46.40 ($53.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.02 million and a P/E ratio of -11.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.81.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

