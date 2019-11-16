Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Shoe Zone PLC (LON:SHOE) rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 131 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 131 ($1.71), approximately 5,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 36,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.50 ($1.69).
Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Shoe Zone in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.
The firm has a market cap of $65.35 million and a PE ratio of 6.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 176.28.
About Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE)
