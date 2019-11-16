Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Shoe Zone PLC (LON:SHOE) rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 131 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 131 ($1.71), approximately 5,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 36,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.50 ($1.69).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Shoe Zone in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $65.35 million and a PE ratio of 6.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 176.28.

In other Shoe Zone news, insider Jeremy Sharman sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67), for a total value of £40,960 ($53,521.49).

About Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE)

