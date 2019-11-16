Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells $142,640.00 in Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $142,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $130,720.00.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 8.59. Shockwave Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 214.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 9.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 244.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

