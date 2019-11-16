Sharder (SS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $690,677.00

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Sharder has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sharder has a market capitalization of $690,677.00 and $55,192.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharder token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00237816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.74 or 0.01444425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034599 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00146026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org

Sharder Token Trading

Sharder can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

