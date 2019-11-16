Shard (SHARD) Market Cap Reaches $194,872.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 27.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Shard has a market cap of $194,872.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Shard has traded down 38.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (SHARD) is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 25,185,367 coins and its circulating supply is 19,841,684 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io . Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Shard Coin Trading

Shard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

