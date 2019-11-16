Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) will announce sales of $153.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.11 million and the lowest is $149.80 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $124.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $596.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.90 million to $599.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $735.98 million, with estimates ranging from $714.10 million to $762.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.99.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.66. 1,395,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,021. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $105.84.

In related news, Director Robert T. Vivian sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $2,478,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,492.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $2,476,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,010,343.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,125 shares of company stock valued at $17,262,815 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,169,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,021,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

