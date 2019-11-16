SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.02

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.02. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 2,800 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SGOCO Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SGOCO Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in the product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in Mainland China and Hongkong. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; virtual reality technology and devices; and phase change material thermal energy storage products.

