SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.96 Million in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.4% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 143.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voit & Company LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.7% during the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Jim Edgar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Howard Brandeisky sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $174,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,874 over the last three months. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $100.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.98. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $217.85 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBSS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

