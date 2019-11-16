SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.82. Scholastic Corp has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $46.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.60 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scholastic Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

