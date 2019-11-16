SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 1,035.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,851 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 22.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 73,296 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 41.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $968,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 290.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll bought 68,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,032,222.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roy E. Jr. Moore acquired 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,993,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 78,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,068. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,462,193 shares of company stock worth $73,912,528. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of WMS opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.94. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $39.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $495.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.84 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 29.51%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

