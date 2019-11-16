SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in K12 were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of K12 by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in K12 by 107.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in K12 by 49.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in K12 during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in K12 by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 140,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sidoti raised K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on K12 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research set a $40.00 price target on K12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,762.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of K12 stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13. K12 Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $812.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). K12 had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. K12’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that K12 Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

