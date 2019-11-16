SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 19,138 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,138 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after acquiring an additional 184,933 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 211,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 874,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after acquiring an additional 176,769 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $66,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $292.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

