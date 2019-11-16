Sensyne Health’s (SENS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Monday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 262 ($3.42) price objective on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of Sensyne Health stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 102.50 ($1.34). The stock had a trading volume of 113,122 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Sensyne Health has a 1 year low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 190 ($2.48).

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

