Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNH opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNH. ValuEngine cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

