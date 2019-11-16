Security National Trust Co. Sells 555 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Security National Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,669 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.7% of Security National Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,936,190,000 after buying an additional 385,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,097,675,000 after buying an additional 342,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,603,974,000 after buying an additional 782,124 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $548,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,154.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $5,410,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,785,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,804 shares of company stock valued at $45,823,569 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $160.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $149.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.67. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $149.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

