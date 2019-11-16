Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 248.94% and a negative net margin of 553.01%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.94 million.

NASDAQ:EYES traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 120,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,098. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. Second Sight Medical Products has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $114.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several research firms recently commented on EYES. Zacks Investment Research cut Second Sight Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

