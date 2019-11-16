Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE SCU traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. 109,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,638. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $847.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, insider David Michael Levine sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $62,014.14. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continental Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $3,116,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $672,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $173,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

