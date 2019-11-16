Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) COO Michael C. Lukemire Sells 9,788 Shares

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,040,072.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SMG traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $106.42. The company had a trading volume of 278,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,290. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.94.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $497.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 39.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 332,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

