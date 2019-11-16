Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Boosted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after buying an additional 31,513 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $73.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.52.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.