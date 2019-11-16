Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gainplan LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 264,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,282,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 198,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 35,658 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.53.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

