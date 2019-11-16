Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SCHN. TheStreet lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie set a $23.00 price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $20.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.46. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.24 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $18,769,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,027,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,898,000 after purchasing an additional 185,390 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5,111.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,075 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 500,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 124,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $206,632.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,872.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $526,607.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,923.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.72%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

