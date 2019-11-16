SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) versus RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Head-To-Head Contrast

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) and RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR and RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR N/A N/A N/A RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR 2.87% 18.93% 7.83%

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR and RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR $30.38 billion 1.85 $2.76 billion $1.09 17.77 RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR $28.12 billion 0.37 $831.42 million $2.68 10.60

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has higher revenue and earnings than RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR and RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR 0 1 2 0 2.67 RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR 1 1 2 0 2.25

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR beats RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers. The Medium Voltage business offers medium voltage distribution and grid automation solutions. The Secure Power business offers secure power services. The Industrial Automation business provides automation and control solutions. The company has a strategic partnership with Alderon Iron Ore Corp. to develop kami iron ore project. Schneider Electric SE was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

About RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms. The company serves clients primarily in the fast moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, logistics, administrative, and professionals segments. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad NV in April 2018. Randstad NV was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

