Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Schlumberger posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.82.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $318,240.00. Insiders sold a total of 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,840 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,437,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,608,000 after purchasing an additional 152,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.36. 7,595,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,526,176. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.