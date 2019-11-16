Savannah Petroleum (LON:SAVP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Savannah Petroleum (LON:SAVP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Savannah Petroleum from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mirabaud Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savannah Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

LON SAVP opened at GBX 26.20 ($0.34) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.96. Savannah Petroleum has a 12 month low of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 32.90 ($0.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.50 million and a P/E ratio of -23.82.

Savannah Petroleum Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. Savannah Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

