Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 68,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE BFS traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 39,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $45.49 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average is $53.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

In other news, VP Charles W. Sherren, Jr. sold 3,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 48.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,189,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,142,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,821,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BFS shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

