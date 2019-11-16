Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) PT Set at €200.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SRT3. Warburg Research set a €184.00 ($213.95) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €184.00 ($213.95) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €161.78 ($188.11).

FRA:SRT3 opened at €179.30 ($208.49) on Wednesday. Sartorius has a twelve month low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a twelve month high of €124.70 ($145.00). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €172.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €175.10.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

