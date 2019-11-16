Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €180.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €132.91 ($154.55).

Shares of CON opened at €124.86 ($145.19) on Tuesday. Continental has a twelve month low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a twelve month high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €120.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €122.49.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

