Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,251,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Sanderson Farms worth $307,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 711.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 441.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.8% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

In other Sanderson Farms news, COO Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $1,551,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,261,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $76,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,912.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,747. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $165.13 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.98 and a 12-month high of $170.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.56.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.43). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $945.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

