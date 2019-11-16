Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,475.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Samsung Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Samsung Electronics has a 52-week low of $1,400.00 and a 52-week high of $2,450.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.73.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

