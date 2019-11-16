Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,714 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $921,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,429,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,222,000 after buying an additional 698,096 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALXN. Bank of America began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Leerink Swann set a $157.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.11.

ALXN opened at $108.37 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $141.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.94 and a 200-day moving average of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

