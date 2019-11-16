Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magellan Health by 221.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

MGLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $72.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. Magellan Health Inc has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.