Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.80 Million Stake in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in El Paso Electric by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,189,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,820,000 after purchasing an additional 68,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,619,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,105,000 after purchasing an additional 40,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,532,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,252,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,404,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

El Paso Electric stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. El Paso Electric has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $67.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

In other El Paso Electric news, Director Edward Escudero sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $995,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,015.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EE shares. ValuEngine cut El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

