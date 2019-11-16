Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 339,459 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 877.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000.

NYSE SHO opened at $14.03 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $15.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $281.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

