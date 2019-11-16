Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,998 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in Astec Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 106,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,179,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 25.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 19.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jaco Van Der Merwe purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at $184,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen C. Anderson purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $61,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Astec Industries stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $864.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

