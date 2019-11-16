Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 19,654 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRAH shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.80 and its 200 day moving average is $97.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $780.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.64 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 6,666,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $649,401,688.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

