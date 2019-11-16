Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

NASDAQ:RUBY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 798,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,282. The company has a current ratio of 17.27, a quick ratio of 17.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $783.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.26.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

In related news, Director Robert Langer sold 7,500 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $69,375.00. Also, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $485,280.00. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

