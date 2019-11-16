Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of TSLX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 307,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,692. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.61. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $22.23.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 50.49%. TPG Specialty Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,087,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 272,290 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

