Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Main Street Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $43.03. 251,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.13. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $44.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.26 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 50.85% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after purchasing an additional 137,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 612,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,304 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 80,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at $3,043,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at $2,576,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

