Roxgold’s (ROXG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 124.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roxgold from C$1.25 to C$1.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

ROXG opened at C$0.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $328.17 million and a PE ratio of 89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.07. Roxgold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.42.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

