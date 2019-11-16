Roth Capital Lowers Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) to Neutral

Roth Capital cut shares of Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

MYO opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. Myomo has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.01.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million.

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

