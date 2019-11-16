Ronald G. Gelbman Sells 16,926 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $2,001,668.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:HAE opened at $120.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.77. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $140.36.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Haemonetics by 18.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Haemonetics by 5.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Haemonetics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Haemonetics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.