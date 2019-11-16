Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Roku by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Roku by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 63,429 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,013,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $42,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $5,427,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,419 shares of company stock worth $27,490,956 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $157.30 on Friday. Roku Inc has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $176.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cannonball Research set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.78.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

