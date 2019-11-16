Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $209.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Automation’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings declined year-over-year despite an increase in revenues. However, the company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both the metrics. The company expects fiscal 2020 earnings per share at $8.70-$9.10. The mid-point of the guidance indicates a year-over-year growth of 3%. The recent slowdown in U.S manufacturing activity, weakness in the automotive, semiconductor and chemical markets remain concerns. Nevertheless, Rockwell Automation's results will be aided by growth in Hybrid industries such as Life Sciences, Food & beverage, and Tire markets. The company is likely to witness above-market growth through a combination of share gains in core platforms, double-digit growth in Information Solutions and Connected Services, and acquisitions and inorganic investments.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered Rockwell Automation from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.20.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.27. 730,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,149. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $141.46 and a 12-month high of $207.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $304,419.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,412,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,648 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,944 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,878,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,556,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,243,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,490,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,557,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,345 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,664.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,413,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,612,000 after purchasing an additional 42,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

