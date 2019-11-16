Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RVLV. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

RVLV stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,379. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.08.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 2,354.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,368,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 570,798 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,164,000 after purchasing an additional 747,629 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 428.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

