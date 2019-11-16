Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) Major Shareholder International L.P. Elliott Acquires 1,300 Shares

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) major shareholder International L.P. Elliott purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $11,843.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International L.P. Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 637 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,051.50.

On Monday, November 11th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 470 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521.40.

On Friday, November 8th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 558 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $5,356.80.

On Wednesday, November 6th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 1,253 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $12,855.78.

On Monday, November 4th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 668 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708.72.

On Friday, November 1st, International L.P. Elliott acquired 515 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $5,840.10.

On Wednesday, October 30th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 205 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,349.30.

On Monday, October 28th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 276 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $3,240.24.

On Friday, October 25th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 594 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $6,896.34.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, International L.P. Elliott acquired 743 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,730.25.

NYSE:RRTS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 26,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,861. Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.06). Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 92.83%. The company had revenue of $459.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRTS. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRTS. ValuEngine cut shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

