Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 113.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $392.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.06. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.16.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,485,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 227,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 143,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

