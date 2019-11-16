Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,507 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.26.

In other news, SVP Jared S. Briskin sold 1,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,848. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,227 shares of company stock worth $329,221 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $26.40.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

