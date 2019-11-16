Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Heska were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSKA. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Heska by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Heska by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Heska by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Heska by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Heska during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $92.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 8.52. Heska Corp has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.31 million, a P/E ratio of 183.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average is $76.79.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Heska had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Heska Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSKA. BidaskClub upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Heska in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Heska has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

