Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in K12 were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRN. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of K12 by 262.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the second quarter valued at $200,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of K12 by 56.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get K12 alerts:

Shares of LRN opened at $20.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $812.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.42. K12 Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $37.43.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). K12 had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that K12 Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,762.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRN. ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered K12 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Sidoti upgraded K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on K12 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $40.00 target price on K12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.